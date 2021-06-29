Min. Sukhai delivers chainsaw, sewing machines to Chiung Mouth

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai on Monday handed over a chainsaw and two sewing machines to the village of Chiung Mouth, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), to aid in its development.

Minister Sukhai said the equipment, valued over $500,000 must be used by all villagers.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

“Mostly women tend to be the ones who gravitate towards sewing, but that is stereotyping the activity. The machines are available for anyone who has the interest in learning how to sew.

It could be male or female, young and old. But of course, you have to have some lead persons who will be able to manage the use.”

She noted that the chainsaw will allow the village to better maintain the surroundings, especially the roadways.

Equipment handed over to Chiung Mouth village

The Minister also urged the village council to ensure the equipment is properly maintained for longevity.

Meanwhile, Toshao, Mr. Denis Williams, thanked Minister Sukhai for the timely donations, noting that the village will put the equipment to good use.

Chiung Mouth Village Office

“I am very happy this equipment and therefore we will use them to do the maintenance, to sustain the development for our community. We have some projects to done,” he said.

Minister Sukhai said the delivery of the equipment is yet another promise fulfilled by the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government.