Min. Sukhai leads outreach to Mainstay/Whyaka

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Tuesday led an outreach to Mainstay/Whyaka Village in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) where she engaged with residents.

A team from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in collaboration with the National Toshaos Council and the Regional Democratic Council of Region 2 was present at the outreach.

During the visit, the minister met with the Village Council to address matters relating to their roles and responsibilities.

She urged them to engage in good governance practices in accordance with the Amerindian Act of 2006.

The Act aims to protect the rights of Amerindian people and villages, with provisions for environmental protection, land titles, and mining practices.

It also outlines the principles of good governance at the local village level, which include collective action by the village council in discharging its functions.

During the outreach, the team also met with residents where the Minister alluded to the investment made by the government and to make use of all opportunities available to them.

Initiatives such as financial support from Carbon Credit revenues, Presidential Grants, and the Amerindian Development Fund were crafted with the aim of accelerating Amerindian and hinterland developments.

Additionally, the government has been making significant investments in improving essential services such as healthcare, education, energy, and social welfare, with billions allocated towards these goals.

Accompanying the minister on her visit to the village was Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toosiram, Regional Chairperson Vilma Da Silva, Principal Regional Development Officer Anil Roberts, NTC Vice Chairperson Sonia Latchman and other officials.

