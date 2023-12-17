Min. Sukhai spreads Christmas joy to Itabac, Kanapang children

It is the festive season and the government has embarked on a toy distribution drive ahead of Christmas to ensure children in every corner of Guyana feel the warmth of the festivities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Saturday journeyed North Pakaraimas in Region Eight to spread the joy of the season to children in remote Amerindian villages.

Dozens of boys and girls from the villages of Itabac and Kanapang received gifts with all smiles and eagerness.

At Itabac around 60 primary-aged children received their gifts while at Kanapang over 30 children collected their toys.

Minister Sukhai spreads Christmas cheer

Minister Sukhai is expected to travel to other communities to continue the distribution in the coming days.

The heartwarming initiative by the government underscores the spirit of giving and emphasises the importance of ensuring that no child is left without the joy of receiving a gift.

Over the coming days, several government ministers will be dispatched to the ten administrative regions as part of the distribution drive, signalling the government’s dedication to Guyana’s children.

