Min. Teixeira receives award for extensive service as a parliamentarian

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, MP, on Monday urged parliamentarians to remember that the opportunity given to be in the National Assembly is one of service.

Minister Teixeira was at the time delivering brief remarks after officially receiving the prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentarian Lifetime Achievement Award.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira, MP, receiving the prestigious Commonwealth Lifetime Achievement Award award from Confidential Secretary to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jaitun Haniff

“I encourage all the young MPs in particular, on both sides of the house, that this is about serving the people and being able to do the best you can in the interest of the people of our country,” she explained.

Minister Teixeira expressed her gratitude to the Parliament Office of Guyana for the nomination, and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for reposing their confidence in her to lead at the highest level.

Over the years, Minister Teixeira has held several ministerial portfolios since the first free and fair elections in 1992. These include Minister of Health, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, and now Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.

She has also served as a Presidential Advisor on Governance to numerous Executive Presidents of Guyana.

Minister Teixeira is the longest serving Member of Parliament in Guyana’s history, with over 30 years of consecutive experience.

The criteria to receive this particular award from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association are:

The nominee must have been a parliamentarian for more than 20 years.

Over that time, the nominee must have:

Demonstrated an impressive record of achievement as a parliamentarian in their contribution to their Parliament and to their country

Promoted democracy and good governance within their jurisdiction; and

Achieved notable and sustainable positive change over the course of their career.

Minister Teixeira was nominated for this prestigious award by the Parliament of Guyana in September 2024.

Following her nomination, she was selected as this year’s recipient after meeting all outlined criteria of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

