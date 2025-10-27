Min Walrond expresses deep sympathy to Bourne family, pledges full support and justice following tragic explosion

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has pledged support to the Bourne family and victims of the tragic explosion at the Mobil Service Station on Regent and King Streets in Georgetown on Sunday evening.

The horrific incident claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond meets the Bourne family following the horrific explosion at the Mobil Service Station

“My heart goes out to the Bourne family during this unimaginably painful time. As a mother and as Minister of Home Affairs, I share in their grief. The ministry stands ready to provide every possible support to the affected families,” Minister Walrond said during a visit on Sunday.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has since identified and is actively pursuing a suspect believed to be responsible for the incident.

Additionally, Minister Walrond convened a high-level meeting early Monday morning with Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, Head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Sheldon Howell, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, and Deputy Commissioners Errol Watts and Ravindranauth Budhram.

The meeting aimed to bolster collaboration among the relevant security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that justice is served.

The GPF and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) remain on-site as investigations continue.

The area has been cordoned off along King and Regent Streets, as well as King and Charlotte Streets, to ensure public safety while emergency responders and forensic teams conduct their work.

In addition, an advance team from the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, which includes Indian forensic scientists specialising in fire and explosive scene investigations, is currently at the site working along with local experts.

The team will provide guidance on any supplementary resources or measures required to accelerate the investigative process.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the vicinity and to cooperate with officials as the investigation advances.