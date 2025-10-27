Minister Croal urges Kamwatta residents to safeguard investments and assets

Despite considerable government investment in community development and assets, poor upkeep and neglect often prevent these resources from achieving their intended impact.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal, speaking in Kamwatta, Region One, on Sunday, acknowledged this ongoing problem and urged village leaders and residents to take greater responsibility.

He emphasised that safeguarding community assets is a duty shared equally by government and citizens, demanding stronger partnership and accountability.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal, addressing residents of Kamwatta in the Mabaruma sub-district

“We can bring a brand-new bus today, but if we don’t fix the issue of maintenance and management, by the next school term we’ll be asking for another bus,” the minister said in response to several requests for a new school bus. “The issue is not that you don’t have a bus; it’s about caring for what you have.”

Like any piece of equipment, Minister Croal explained, buses and other vehicles require regular servicing, oil changes, and brake checks to function properly.

“If the bus doesn’t get serviced, it will break down. If the oil is not changed, the engine will fail. It’s the same principle for all the infrastructure we build,” he added.

Nonetheless, the minister assured community members that their request will be forwarded to the relevant ministry for further consideration.

Minister Croal confirmed that, as promised, a new well will be drilled in the community to address the current challenges with the existing one.

He stated that drilling will start after the Tobago well project is finished. In this context, he urged residents to be patient, emphasising that the government consistently keeps its promises.

Residents were also reminded that the administration remains committed to completing other projects, including the main access road and the electricity extension, which have already entered the procurement phase.

“These are all commitments that we made, that we will deliver on,” he stressed.

Minister Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek hand over an ATV to the Kamwatta Village Council

After engaging with residents and listening to their concerns, Minister Croal, together with the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah-Brown Shadeek, handed over an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to the Village Council.

Brentnol Ashley, the Regional Chairman, Paul Pierre, the Vice Chairman, and Sewchand, the Regional Executive Officer, have joined the ministers on their community outreach.