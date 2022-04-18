Minister Edghill spreads Easter cheer in Linden

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P continued his kite distribution exercise in Linden, Region Ten on Sunday, in celebration of the Easter holidays.

Scores of children of the riverine villages of Gold Hill and Dallawalla gathered at Block 42 to receive kites and goodies from the minister and his team.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P.

Smiles were also brought to the faces of children at Wisroc, Block 22, Andyville, Prosville, Half Mile, and Buck Hill, who also received kites and goodies.

At Block 22, Wismar, Minister Edghill noted that the exercise is part of the government’s vision of ensuring all children of Guyana benefit from equal opportunities, not only through education, health and other social services, but to also enjoy Easter and other festivities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, distributes kites to children in Region 10.

“What is happening here is what is happening all across the country…While we build roads, bridges, highways, new hospitals and develop oil and gas, people must be happy and enjoy themselves and children look forward to kites every Easter, and we want to ensure that the children of Linden and Region Ten enjoy their holidays,” he said.

The minister said the PPP/C Administration’s programmes and policies are inclusive, and target citizens of all classes and backgrounds. He therefore, cautioned Lindeners against those who seek to stymie their development through division.

More kites being distributed to children in Region 10

“We are about spreading love and embracing all people. When we do things, we don’t just call a special set of people, we do it in the hope that everybody can benefit. So, when we give out the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, once your name is on the register you get it…. once you are a Guyanese that is what is important to us,” Minister Edghill said.

He also spoke about the ‘One Guyana’ concept being promoted throughout the country, and urged parents to teach their children to love and respect each other.

Kites for distribution

The minister also reminded the children of the significance of Easter and urged them to fly their kites in open spaces.

Earlier, Minister Edghill distributed kites to children of East and West Ruimveldt at the Ministry of Labour’s fun-day activity held at East Ruimveldt Community Centre.