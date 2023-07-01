Minister Edghill warns contractor against delay on Linden to Mabura Road Project

The Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, on Friday afternoon met with all the key players involved in the Linden to Mabura Road Project.

These included the Ministry’s Engineering staff; Consultant, Mott MacDonald; Management Consultant, Politecna; and Contracting Brazilian firm Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A.

The meeting was called for a general update on the project thus far, with Minister Edghill reinforcing the urgency of the project, and the need for it to stay on track and completed within its contractual time-frame.

The Minister warned that unnecessary delays will not be tolerated, and those in charge will be held accountable.

In December 2020, the Government of Guyana, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Government of the United Kingdom partnered to fund the US$190 million project. The CDB put up US$112 million, while a grant of £50 million (US$66 million) from the Government of the United Kingdom via the CDB- administered United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, along with US$12 million provided by the Government covered the cost of the project.

Also, in 2022, following a thorough evaluation process by the CDB and Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, (Bid No 5) was determined as the most responsive bid, meeting full compliance with all Safety, environmental, social, and health requirements, in upgrading the 121 kilometres of road from Linden to Mabura Hill.

This project forms part of a wider development of the Georgetown to Lethem corridor.

Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud, and Procurement Manager, Andy Mahadeo were also present at the meeting.

