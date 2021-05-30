Minister Edghill warns contractor over incomplete St. Cuthbert’s Mission Road

−sets June 9 deadline

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill has given contractor GNR Construction Services up to June 9 to complete the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Road which leads from the Soesdyke/Linden highway into the community.

Minister Edghill visited the project site on Saturday to inspect the progress of the work and engage the contractor. He said he was disappointed that the project, which has already passed its deadline, was still incomplete.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill speaks with Works Engineer Stephan Chung, Toshao Timothy Andrews and a GNR Construction Services representative during his visit to the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Road.

“This road was supposed to be completed before I became Minister, this is a contract that was signed on the 31st December 2019, one of those that was signed after the no confidence motion was passed. When I became Minister, I inherited this nonsense.

I came and I had a meeting with the village, the contractor, the engineers and everybody and I said look we in a bad situation, ultimately, we want to deliver service to the people, so let’s try to see if we could make the best out of this,” Minister Edghill stated.

He said the initial six-month contract was extended to November 28, 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This is the end of May 2021 and you would have seen the images that the people would have circulated. Where we standing is where the road was broken away and it couldn’t pass, so I had to send emergency works to get this fixed, so my stop here is to ensure the people are able to get in and get out. It was restored in a kind of a way, but what I’m discovering is that the road that should have been six inches of loom compacted on the sand that was here is now three and four inches.”

The incomplete St. Cuthbert’s Mission Road, leading from the Soesdyke/Linden highway into the community.

The Public Works Minister reiterated his dissatisfaction and issued a stern warning to contractor.

“That extension comes to an end on June 9th. If he can’t fix this road, that’s it, even if the people of the road have to finish the road, this road will be fixed,” Minister Edghill said.

The 12-mile road, which is about 70 percent complete is a critical link for residents who travel to Linden and Georgetown.