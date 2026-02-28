Minister Manickchand calls for greater accountability, service

– as government engages 19 NDCs in Region Six

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, on Friday met with members of the 19 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne), calling on councillors to uphold the confidence of residents and rededicate themselves to transparent, accessible and people-centered governance.

Describing the engagement at the State House in New Amsterdam, Berbice, as productive and insightful, Minister Manickchand reminded councillors of the significance of their roles, noting that out of Guyana’s population of just over one million, only about 1,000 individuals hold elected positions in local government.

“They have the privileged position of being in leadership,” she said, stressing the importance of honoring that privilege by demonstrating commitment, accountability, and daily efforts to improve communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand addressing the NDCs on Friday

During the meeting, several decisions were taken regarding how NDCs should operate collectively, with an emphasis on accessibility, humility, and reflecting the standards of central governance.

Key issues raised during discussions she said, were consistent with concerns expressed in other regions, the minister noted. These included garbage collection and disposal, road works, among others.

While most NDCs were described as receptive and cooperative, the Minister acknowledged that one or two councils are facing internal challenges, which are being addressed separately.

The minister emphasised that some of the local leaders, may have been “thrust into positions” without fully understanding their responsibilities.

NDCs of Region Six at the engagement on Friday

She believes the engagement has helped clarify expectations, particularly the concept of servant leadership under the Local Government Act.

Plans, Minister Manickchand said, are underway to roll out new training programmes for all NDC officials nationwide to strengthen governance and service delivery.

“My expectation is that they move forward with a clearer understanding that they are servants of the people,” Manickchand said.

“They have to make themselves accessible and find solutions — or come to us so we can find solutions together,” she remarked.

At the same time, Minister Manickchand commended Region Six’s leadership, singling out Regional Chairman Junior Basant as a “very stable young man” who intervened effectively, in challenging situations. She also praised the Regional Vice-Chair and Regional Executive Officer (REO) for their support.

Minister Manickchand joined by regional officials on Friday

“I think they have a strong regional leadership up here,” she said, adding that residents of Berbice can feel confident in the regional administration and NDCs, backed by a government invested in ensuring development across Guyana.

The meeting in Region Six brings the number of NDCs the Minister has met to 65.

With just five more remaining, she is set to complete consultations with all 70 NDCs nationwide, an initiative she described as a significant milestone.

A NDC Councillor asking a question and making a point at the engagement on Friday

The minister underscored the government’s broader vision for Region Six and the country as a whole, creating wholesome communities with access to recreational spaces, quality education, reliable healthcare, sound infrastructure, and environmentally responsible waste disposal systems.

The Minister was joined by Member of Parliament Zamal Hussain, Region 6 Chairman Junior Basant, Regional Vice Chairman Wajid Saheed Khan, and Regional Executive Officer Narindra Persaud in addition to the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration) Dr. Josh Kanhai and Principal Regional Development Officer, Mr. Surendra Khayyam.