Minister Manickchand meets with UNICEF Regional Director, Ms Jean Gough

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday afternoon was paid a courtesy call by Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions at her Brickdam office.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Present at the meeting were Ms Nicola Johnson, Chief Planning Officer at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Nicolas Pron, UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Mr. Irfan Aktar, Deputy Representative and Ms Audrey Michele Rodrigues, Education Specialist.

The discussion centred on the Ministry’s plans to ensure that each child is given the opportunity to receive the education they rightly deserve.

Among the issues highlighted were the Ministry’s push for the safe reopening of schools, the expansion of the school feeding programme, textbooks distribution and the expansion of the Guyana Learning Channel.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand meets with Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions