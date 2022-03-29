Search

Minister Manickchand meets with UNICEF Regional Director, Ms Jean Gough

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 29, 2022

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday afternoon was paid a courtesy call by Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions at her Brickdam office.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Present at the meeting were Ms Nicola Johnson, Chief Planning Officer at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Nicolas Pron, UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Mr. Irfan Aktar, Deputy Representative and Ms Audrey Michele Rodrigues, Education Specialist.

The discussion centred on the Ministry’s plans to ensure that each child is given the opportunity to receive the education they rightly deserve.

Among the issues highlighted were the Ministry’s push for the safe reopening of schools, the expansion of the school feeding programme, textbooks distribution and the expansion of the Guyana Learning Channel.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand
Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions
Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand meets with Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand meets with Ms Jean Gough, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Regional Director, Latin America and Caribbean Regions
CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.