In its unwavering commitment to inclusive education and the development of all learners, the Ministry of Education today took a historic step in Guyana’s educational landscape as the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, turned the sod to mark the commencement of construction of the country’s first dedicated school for the deaf.

She was joined by the Assistant Chief Education Officer responsible for Special Education Needs and Development (SEND) Dr. Keon Cheung and Senior Education Officer -SEND, Ms Nikoya Alleyne.

Minister Manickchand turns sod for Guyana’s first School for the Deaf

This landmark project, valued at G$194,472,570, will be executed by Superior Supplies and General Construction and is scheduled to be completed within nine months. Located in Cummings Lodge, the state-of-the-art facility will cater to 30 learners who are deaf, providing a nurturing environment that celebrates and supports deaf culture.

The contract for the construction of the building was awarded after it went through the procurement process by way of public tender. Beyond being a school, the facility will serve as a resource hub for deaf youth, fostering community connections and personal growth.

In brief remarks, the education minister stated “This school is a testament to our government’s dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all learners.” Minister Manickchand commended the work the Deaf Association of Guyana has been doing over the years and noted that the Government is working towards establishing more inclusive spaces across the country.

Ms Sabine McIntosh, Director of the Deaf Association of Guyana, was presented during the momentous occasion. Minister Manickchand invited her and recognized her significant contributions to the sector for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cheung noted that the initiative underscores the Ministry’s holistic approach to education, recognizing the importance of specialized support for learners with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

He highlighted that as part of this effort, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) has incorporated deaf education into its curriculum. Deaf youth enrolled in the SEND program are now teacher candidates, with additional programs being offered by CPCE’s Disability Studies Department to train educators interested in teaching learners who are deaf.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

