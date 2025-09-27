Minister Mustapha joins Hindu community in observance of Sharad Nivartri

In a sacred celebration of Hindu tradition, the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, joined devotees at the Alexander Village Mandir on Thursday evening to worship the Divine Mother, symbolising the triumph over evil.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha with members of the Alexander Village Mandir



During the ceremony, Minister Mustapha encouraged the devotees that in their time of self-reflection, that they shoul continue carrying on the deep-rooted principles that reflect the values of discipline, devotion, and righteousness beyond the nine nights of prayer.



He also noted that Guyana has a longstanding tradition of religious freedom, where citizens from all faiths are free to worship without fear or harassment.

Devotees at the Alexander Village Mandir participating in the tradition of Sharad Nivartri



Minister Mustapha reaffirms the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s commitment to safeguarding all religious traditions in Guyana, promoting harmony, ensuring that all traditions are respected, and that they are celebrated as part of Guyana’s rich cultural diversity.



Extending best wishes on behalf of the government, Minister Mustapha encouraged the Hindu community to continue promoting unity, peace and togetherness across the nation.