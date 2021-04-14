Minister Mustapha orders urgent repairs to Alliance Road koker

-support for persons who lost livestock also being addressed

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha says remedial works will begin on the dilapidated koker at Alliance Road, Timehri to bring immediate relief to residents who have been affected by flooding.

The Minister made this commitment on Tuesday when he visited the community to assess the situation, following complaints by residents. The community has been experiencing flooding for the past week as water from the Demerara River has been able to breach the koker.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha during a visit to the koker at Alliance Road, Timehri.

Speaking with DPI, Minister Mustapha said steps would be taken to address the situation speedily.

“It is in a very terrible state and I am very appalled at the structure here. I have since immediately instructed that remedial work must be done,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha engages these residents affected by flooding at Alliance Road, Timehri

The Minister instructed the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to mobilise resources to fix the dilapidated structure. He said the Civil Defence Commission was also contacted to monitor flooding in the community. Excavators would also be dispatched to start extensive cleaning of all the drains.

Minister Mustapha also engaged residents on other hardships they had experienced due to the flooding. A team from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority was expected to return to the community today to conduct an assessment of the losses and to determine how support can be provided to persons who lost livestock.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha (first right), NDIA Chairman, Mr. Lionel Wordsworth (blue shirt) and NDIA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fredrick Flatts (first, left) take a closer look at the koker.

Some $12 billion was allocated to the NDIA this year through Budget 2021 to address critical drainage projects countrywide. Approximately $30 million of that sum has been approved for the construction of drainage systems and infrastructure in the Demerara-Mahaica District.

Director-General at the Ministry, Mr. MadanlallRamraj, NDIA Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lionel Wordsworth and Mr. Fredrick Flatts also attended the outreach.