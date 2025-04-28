Minister Mustapha rolls out comprehensive agricultural support plan for Topoo Village

In another step towards strengthening rural agricultural communities, Agriculture Minister Hon Zulfikar Mustapha met with residents and farmers of Topoo Village along the Corentyne coast and announced a series of targeted interventions to support farming activities and improve infrastructure in the area.

Villagers, while voicing their concerns, told Minister Mustapha that there was a need for improved drainage capacity as many canals were blocked up, which resulted in flooding in several parts of the village. Requests were also made for additional infrastructural upgrades to the main access road in the area.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha while addressing the gathering

After listening to the issues raised, Minister Mustapha committed to assigning a mini excavator to desilt all internal drainage channels within the village, which he explained would commence in the coming weeks.

“The desilting of these drains is essential to improving not only your general livelihoods, but also your crop productivity and land usability. We are acting swiftly to ensure that these works begin within two weeks to prepare for the upcoming planting season,” he noted.

In addition to drainage upgrades, the minister announced the rollout of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority’s (GLDA) Black Giant Chicken Programme, specifically targeting single mothers in the community. Each participant will receive 25 Black Giant chicks and one bag of feed, allowing them to establish a small-scale poultry operation to boost household income and food security.

Further livestock support will also be extended to swine farmers, who will each receive two piglets under the Ministry’s livestock enhancement initiative.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha engaging a resident from Topoo Village

Recognising the diverse agricultural base in Topoo, Minister Mustapha also pledged support for cash crop farmers and kitchen garden owners, who will benefit from the distribution of seedlings and other essential inputs to improve crop yields and expand cultivation.

In response to community concerns about infrastructure, Minister Mustapha assured residents that the main access road leading into the village is slated for rehabilitation. This upgrade is expected to enhance transportation for both residents and farmers, improving access to markets, schools, and general services.

“These interventions represent a holistic approach to agriculture and community development. Whether you’re a poultry farmer, a kitchen gardener, or a parent, the government is committed to supporting you,” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

Residents expressed appreciation for the comprehensive nature of the government’s support and welcomed the projects, which they said will have an immediate impact on their livelihoods.

These initiatives align with the government’s broader vision to empower rural communities, improve food security, and modernise Guyana’s agriculture sector through inclusive and sustainable development.

