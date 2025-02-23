Minister of Public Works calls for unity, progress

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, delivered a sweeping address in Linden, urging Guyanese from all walks of life to unite in celebration, reflection, and the pursuit of national progress.

Speaking on the eve of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary in the mining town, birthplace of Mashramani, he called for a spirit of togetherness amid the festivities.

“Tomorrow, Guyanese from all walks of life will have a reason to congregate whether for the purpose of participating in the floats or as spectators and cheer leaders as they cheer their various bands into the national park after fulfilling the journey of the route but we are doing so in an environment with an understanding that the celebration is one that is deserving,” the minister underscored.

He noted that while the celebrations foster joy and unity, they also provide an opportunity for reflection on the nation’s progress and challenges.

“After a year of hard work since we last stood on this very ground, we must acknowledge both our achievements and the issues we must tackle together,” he said.

In a pointed reminder of external threats, Minister Edghill warned that tensions with neighbouring Venezuela remain a pressing concern.

Recent border incidents, where six servicemen were reportedly injured have reinforced the need for national solidarity.

“No matter our political differences, when it comes to sovereignty, we are patriots committed to defending every inch of Guyana,” he declared, cautioning that internal divisions could be as dangerous as external threats.

In his appeal, he urged political opponents to avoid deepening divisions, emphasising that differing views should not breed hostility.

“We may be political opponents, but we are not enemies,” he insisted.

The minister said unity is vital not only for national security but also for ensuring that economic growth benefits all Guyanese.

Citing extensive road-building projects in Linden, Kwakwani, and beyond, he highlighted how thousands of contracts have improved transportation, created jobs, and reduced unemployment in key regions.

“Like boats rising with the tide, the prosperity sweeping through our nation must lift every Guyanese,” he said, pointing to several initiatives such as cash grants, drainage projects, and investments in education including the removal of tuition fees at the University of Guyana.

Reaffirming the commitment of President Irfaan Ali’s administration, he pledged continued efforts to enhance public services, develop infrastructure, and promote an inclusive political culture.

“Tomorrow (Feb 23rd) maybe a day of celebration, but every day must be a day when Guyana’s future grows brighter,” he declared, urging citizens to stand together in safeguarding the republic.

