Minister Persaud rolls out WIIN, GOAL in Baramita

-residents also get spectacles, equipment for Community Resource Centre

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Tuesday rolled out the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) and Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programmes in Baramita, Region One. The engagement was held at the Baramita Primary School.

Residents commended the Minister for taking the time to interact with them and address their concerns, during her visit to the area. Prior to Tuesday’s visit, the Ministry had already done some other work, and had promoted WIIN in the community.

Dozens of persons had their eyes tested the week before and on Tuesday, the Minister was able to distribute 60 pairs of corrective eyeglasses to the residents. Men, women and children received eyeglasses following the collaboration between the Ministry and Revision Optical.

“The phrase, ‘Seeing is believing’ hit my heart today. I was so happy to see their faces light up with the joy of being able to see clearly. We are humbled that we were able to provide a service that made an immediate impact on all those who benefited,” Minister Persaud said.

The intervention to provide eye care and spectacles to the community met a real need there. Residents said prior to this exercise they hadn’t benefited from such a service in several years, forcing them to share their glasses or to do without. They were very happy and grateful for the Ministry’s intervention, as those in need now have their own glasses, and in modern styles.

“The young and the old benefited. The children were excited to try on their new glasses as were the elders,” Minister Persaud said.

Further, she was able to present certificates to those persons who completed short WIIN courses in Sewing (18), Information and Communications Technology (25), the Fundamentals of Agriculture and English Language (17 total).

The Ministry also provided sewing machines and other needed equipment and materials to stock the resource centre in Baramita. The equipment would be used to help residents in their courses and possibly lead to them starting small businesses.

In addition to these efforts, the Ministry also distributed hundreds of hampers and treated nets to prevent malaria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Minister Persaud and a team of top officers from her Ministry were able to touch many lives on their visit and explain to the residents how they can access important services being offered by the Government. The team included Permanent Secretary, Ms. Shannielle Outar, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ms. Anjanie Ramlall, Principal Personnel Officer, Mr. Rafael Boodhoo, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Mr. James Cole and others.

During the engagement, residents interacted warmly with the Minister and her team.

“I’m so glad someone cared enough to come and bring these glasses,” one resident said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Selena Bacchus, 21, took a three-day sewing course under WIIN and after receiving her certificate on Tuesday. The woman said she learnt a lot of new techniques during the exercise.

“I had a little background in sewing but I wanted to improve my knowledge,” she said. The course helped her “brush up” on what she already knew, and taught her how to sew hammocks she said.

“I thought it was going to be hard in the beginning, but now everything is easier,” MS. Bacchus said.

Ms. Wanita Paul, a middle age resident who participated in the ‘Agriculture and English’ course said it was timely as she would soon be starting up a cash crop nursery.

“We want to show the Ministry that we’re not just asking for help all the time, but we’re doing something on our own too,” she said, adding, “I learn to set the nursery, pick the right soil, and also how to speak better.”

Fifteen-year-old Josani Scott is very excited about computers. The ad said he had always wanted to work on one so he was very happy for the ICT course. He learnt a bit of typing and other basic commands on the computer.

Addressing social ills

“We want to build a strong connection with Baramita and help the community to rise,” Minister Persaud told residents at the school.

After listening to reports of high incidences of suicide, drugs, alcohol consumption, child sexual abuse and incest, she called on all involved, including the police, to work together to arrest these problems.

Dr. Persaud also said the Ministry will be looking to fill all those existing vacancies in agencies that fall under its ambit to improve the efficiency of services. She also urged people to use the 914 hotline number that is in place reminded them that it is toll free and confidential.

“Sometimes people don’t have anyone to look out for them, so the community needs to. We have to begin thinking of the word ‘together,’” she said.

She noted that this initiative cannot succeed in just a one-off effort and urged residents not to just sign up for the programmes, but to apply the knowledge in their lives. She pointed out too that persons will be identified to become train others in the village. Additionally, Minister Persaud urged the respective officers at the meeting to engage the people. “People will only develop confidence in you if you do something about their concerns; not if they have to keep coming back to voice the same complaints over and over. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get down to the real work.”