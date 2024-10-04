Minister Persaud warns about fake pension books

– Police investigation underway

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, has issued a stern warning regarding the use of fake and unathorised pension books.

The issue is currently under investigation by the Guyana Police Force.

During a recent outreach in Region Six, Minister Persaud outlined the severity of the matter and warned that anyone caught committing fraud will be held accountable.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud delivers remarks at the Canefield Health Centre, Region Six, on Tuesday

“These books are not authorised by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and as such, it is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force. It is a serious thing and anybody found complicit in respect of who they are, will be held accountable by law. They will face the full force of the law,” Minister Persaud warned.

The unauthorised booklets, which have appeared in various payment facilities, lack the security features and colours of the official document.

Pension Payment

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has provided all relevant evidence of the fake books to the police. It has warned that anyone trying to pass them off as real will have legal action taken against them.

The ministry also called on its staff, the Guyana Post Office Corporation, and other payment venues to increase vigilance and ensure the integrity of the payment process.

To prevent abuse, persons are reminded that official pension booklets are only distributed through designated offices countrywide.

Minister Persaud urged senior citizens to utilise the various payment methods made available by the ministry via banks and Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). With funds being deposited within the first five days of each month, the ministry’s payment methods are both secure and can be accessed in a timely manner.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

