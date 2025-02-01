Minister Singh highlights longstanding relationship between Guyana and China

–during 2025 Chinese New Year Dinner

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, last evening, represented His Excellency the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and delivered the feature address on his behalf at an Annual Dinner held by the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Guyana, commemorating the 2025 Chinese New Year and Spring Festival.

There, Dr. Singh highlighted the fact that Guyana and China have a longstanding historic relationship rooted in the arrival of Chinese immigrants in 1853. Since then, the number of Chinese nationals and persons of Chinese descent in Guyana has grown steadily, and persons of Chinese origin have contributed to every facet of human endeavour in Guyana. He also emphasised the presence and significance of several aspects of Chinese culture in the diverse tapestry that comprises today’s Guyana. The Minister further noted that, in more recent years, in response to the rapid transformation that is taking place in the Guyanese economy, there has been a larger presence of Chinese companies in Guyana. These include companies operating in the oil and gas sector, other extractive sectors, infrastructural construction, and commercial trade.

While Dr. Singh reiterated that Guyana is open for business, he acknowledged the companies from all around the world present in the country as he emphasized that they are all welcome as long as these companies respect and comply with the laws of Guyana and create opportunities for Guyanese nationals. Minister Singh reminded that Government’s priority is to create opportunities for Guyanese nationals, including through creation of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, with the aim of generating incomes and improving livelihoods for all Guyanese. He then, on behalf of President Ali, wished the ACEG and all Chinese companies and nationals in Guyana, as well as all other Guyanese, a Happy Chinese New Year and Spring Festival.

The event was also attended by the Charge d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Guyana’s Ambassador to China, and the British High Commissioner to Guyana, as well as the heads and representatives of several Chinese companies operating in Guyana and their Guyanese partners and counterparts.

