Minister Sukhai assures Paruima flood victims of Government’s support

-56 farms affected

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai has assured flood victims of Paruima, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of the Government’s continued support to help them cope with the devastation.

The Minister was accompanied by teams from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai addressing Paruima residents

She told the gathering: “We are here simply to ensure that you are safe. While we will not be able to build you back and give you everything that you have lost in the process of the flood or in the effects of the aftermath of the flood, we want to let you know that we are here, that we care, that we are concerned that you are safe.”

The Minister said the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government will not neglect the people in their time of need, noting that the Administration will make interventions to ensure that they are safe.

Head of CDC’s assessment team in the Upper Mazaruni district, Captain Hubern Collins told residents that the agency is responding to their needs.

“It was hard to get here. It was a very long [boat] ride and all of those things but the CDC insisted that we come to this village here because you are far out and, of course, the village is very important and your experiences will teach us a lot, in how to handle this flood,” he said.

Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) assessment team in Upper Mazaruni, Captain Hubern Collins

Meanwhile, Extension Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) in Paruima, Mr. Leyland Williams said some 56 farmers were affected by the flood, which was caused by heavy rainfall and overtopping of the Kamarang River.

Mr. Williams said years ago villagers farmed on the mountains, but relocated to lower grounds as wild hogs would destroy their farms. However, now that the farms are on lower grounds, the water has caused many cassava tubers to rot.

Minister Sukhai instructed the village council to ensure residents’ welfare is not compromised by the floods. She also cautioned residents to avoid the flood waters, especially ass the pandemic prevails.

The more than five feet of water has already begun receding in the village.

A resident shows the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai the height the water reached before it receded.

She said more assessments will be conducted in other areas. Assessments have already been done in Waramadong, Kako, Jawalla, Kamarang, Quebanang, Imbaimadai, Omanaik, Kambaru and Abou.

The Minister’s assessment is part of a wider Government plan to ensure persons affected by the countrywide flooding receive support.

Government Ministers have been fanning out across the country to ensure residents are safe and provisions have been made for them as they endure the floods.

President Ali is leading the mission. To date he has already visited communities in Regions Two, Six, Seven and Ten assuring persons of Government’s support in the wake of this natural disaster.