Minister Sukhai visits Masakenari families following fatal boat accident

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and her team journeyed to Masakenari Village, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine to offer condolences and comfort to grieving families following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three children in the Essequibo River.

Twelve-year-old Linda Joseph from Karaudarnau, three-year-old Norsha Ayaw and 11-month-old Newton Ayaw both from Masakenari were among seven passengers who were travelling on Friday night from Parabara to Masakenari, when tragedy struck.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai speaking during a meeting at Masakenari

The boat they were travelling in reportedly hit a rock causing the passengers to fall overboard which led to the three children drowning.

When the administration learnt of the tragedy, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali assigned Minister Sukhai to check on the welfare of the families.

“We learnt of the accident that occurred on Friday night and for us, it is tragic …And we want to make sure that you know that we hurt with you and we grieve with you.

Minister Sukhai consoling a grieving family member at Masakenari

“For us as a government, we want you to know that our government is with you. You’re not alone, we’re here to grieve with you,” she expressed while engaging families and residents on Monday.

She also offered words of encouragement to the families and reiterated the government’s support during this difficult period in their lives.

“Our government grieves and sympathises with you as a family and I know that you have the support of your village,” Minister Sukhai added.

Minister Sukhai consoling the grieving family members at Masakenari

In addition to losing three lives, Toshao Paul Chekema said the village lost 72 sacks of cement, as well as a boat and engine.

To this end, Minister Sukhai committed to offer assistance in replacing the items, following approval by the Cabinet.

