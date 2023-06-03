Minister Todd delivers keynote address at reception for Guyana’s UN Security Council Bid in New York

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, last evening delivered the keynote address at a reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations in New York ahead of the United Nations Security Council Elections which will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2023. Guyana is seeking election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2024-2025 term. Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond, was also in attendance.

During his address, Minister Todd outlined Guyana’s vision and priorities for membership on the Council and expressed Guyana’s commitment if elected to the Security Council to the rule of law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Minister Todd further noted that Guyana has always played an active role in United Nations and, as a Small State, is ready to contribute to the work of the Security Council in partnership with all Member States for Peace and Prosperity.

The event was attended by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Ambassadors, and other representatives in New York.

