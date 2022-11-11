Minister Todd honours commitment to bring relief to two vulnerable families

Two bed-ridden residents of Block 22 Linden, Region 10 on Friday received a donation from the Government of Guyana.

The donation was delivered by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, who learned of the residents’ situation during a recent visit to the mining town.

Minister Hugh Todd hands over a donation to Enid Thom the mother of bed-ridden patient Ashton Ward

“I did raise this with His Excellency, the president and we have made a commitment to provide them with support, and I think that the support that we are providing would add to a lot of relief to a lot of the constraints they have, so we feel very pleased as a government that we can touch these lives in these communities,” Minister Todd said.

Fifty-six-year-old Ashton Ward suffered a stroke more than a year ago and is being cared for by his 76-year-old mother Enid Thom.

Enid Thom

“At sometimes I find it very, very difficult, but God knows best. I beg God to send help for me and he sends, he sending it. I must say thanks to each and everyone that is trying to make it possible for me. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

The man’s sister also thanked the government for the intervention.

Pauline Thom

“With happiness, I’m glad that you are here to support my mom and I’m glad because you stick to your words minister I’m very grateful for this and we would keep praying for you and the entire team, thanks very much because I have received part of my blessing also, a while ago, minister of agriculture of agriculture had promised me some seeds and fertilizer and I have received it, so I must say this government is sticking to their words and they are working towards everything that they say, thank you very much,” she said.

Twenty-One-year-old Kellon Williams has been bed-ridden since he was six years old, due to a rare illness that affects his muscles. He is being cared for by his older sister Candacy Simon.

Minister Hugh Todd joins in prayer

“Thank you very much for what y’all doing for me, I don’t know what to tell you I left shock…at least I’m grateful for whatever ya’ll doing,” Simon expressed.

Minister Todd said no one will be left behind as the government forges ahead with the ‘One Guyana’ initiative. He said the government will continue to reach out to the different communities and reach the most vulnerable.

Minister Hugh Todd hands over a donation to Candacy Simon

“One Guyana is built on a partnership between the state and society and we want to have everyone involved. We know that we have a responsibility as a government, we also recognise that there are actors within society that can also help us to make lives better because we have committed to the fact that we are not going to leave anyone behind, we are paying attention to each and every citizen,” Minister Todd reassured.

