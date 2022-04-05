Minister Todd launches Inaugural Victory Valley Easter Basketball Tournament in Linden

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday, 03 April 2022, launched the Inaugural Victory Valley Easter Basketball Tournament in Linden, Region 10. Minister Todd was accompanied by Her Excellency, Ms. Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, and Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment.

The basketball tournament included three teams in the under 18 category and three teams in the over 18 category, competing for the first-place trophy in each category. The tournament which was held at the recently commissioned Victory Valley Basketball Court, is expected to be an annual event for the community.

The Basketball Court was rehabilitated after a commitment that was made by Minister Todd when he visited the area in 2021. The Hon. Minister had made several visits to the community to ensure that works on the site were on track towards the completion of the basketball court. The basketball court will serve the community of Victory Valley in Wismar, which has approximately 800 residents.

According to Minister Todd, these community and youth development initiatives are a priority of the government, as they foster the togetherness of people in the community and help to achieve the goal of the “ONE GUYANA” Initiative as is conceptualized by His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The basketball court is just one of the many sports spaces that are being rehabilitated and developed across Guyana, to encourage and promote youth to harness their skills and talents.

The teams that competed in the first ever Victory Valley Easter Basketball Tournament were awarded trophies and medals of participation, which were provided by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana. The residents of the area, especially the youths, were elated and welcomed the tournament and expressed their gratitude for the new basketball court.