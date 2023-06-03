Minister Todd meets with Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, last evening met with Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, His Excellency Ahmed Attaf, in New York ahead of the United Nations Security Council elections fixed for Tuesday June 6, 2023. Both Guyana and Algeria are seeking election for non-permanent seats on the Council for the 2024-2025 term.

Both Ministers expressed that they look forward, if elected, to working together on the Security Council. Minister Todd noted that, as developing countries with a common understanding of the challenges faced, the two countries can make a valuable and purposeful contribution to the Council and the United Nations as a whole.

Minister Attaf, said that, if elected to the Council, this will be an another opportunity for Guyana and Algeria to work together, noting that the two countries have a shared history in the Non-Aligned Movement and Group of 77 and China. He acknowledged that currently, in the world, there is a complicated international order, including political and economic orders that have been severely shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He also stated that membership to the Council would allow for the promotion of issues of development and international cooperation as well as contributions to peace and security.

