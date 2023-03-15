Minister Todd participates in Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, London

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation participated in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM2023) at Marlborough House, London.

The meeting focused on several areas of priority including building resilience for peaceful, just, and stable societies; financing for climate resilience and Environmental Sustainability and leveraging Intra-commonwealth Trade and Digital Connectivity.

Minister Todd during his intervention stated that the Government of Guyana is prioritizing democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law as fundamental elements in its developmental approach. Minister Todd further noted that the Government recognises that development would not be sustainable if it does not occur in a framework where these elements are given primacy.

The Minister also took the opportunity to update Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth on Guyana’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and reiterated the appreciation of the Government of Guyana for the Commonwealth’s steadfast and consistent support for Guyana’s efforts in the maintenance and preservation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

