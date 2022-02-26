Minister Todd presents $2.5M basketball court to Victory Valley youths

Youths of Victory Valley, Linden, Region 10 gained access to a state-of-the-art basketball court commissioned by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, M.P on Tuesday.

The $2.5 million court came as a result of a request made by the Valley Royals basketball club during a community engagement spearheaded by subject minister in August 2021.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony featuring Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and others.

Minister Todd echoed the importance that sport plays in any country and lauded President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s efforts in creating opportunities to upskill the nation.

“This is testimony to the President’s commitment to development, not only from the top down, but from the bottom up. We are so keen on being able to meet your needs, we are able to identify projects that will be able to enhance your lives and make you better citizens. Sports all over the world is a valuable, valuable asset to any country and we have to as a government, provide facilities for you.”

The court which was constructed to harness and amplify the skills of aspiring youths was made possible through the sponsored partnership of Aranco Services as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd addressing residents and players of Victory Valley.

The Minister said partnership between key stakeholders like the private sector is one way to improve the lives of citizens as well as enhance the country’s development.

Players were urged to care the new court following the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This is for you. It is about you; it is your project you will benefit from it; you will have to care it and you will have to ensure that you protect it because it’s not for you guys who are going to play now but it is for my little friends here will also be able to benefit from this facility,” said Minister Todd

Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop who also attended the ceremony, took the opportunity to leave behind a few encouraging words for the young players of Valley Royals.

He said, “when you are playing basketball remember you are learning leadership, you are learning teamwork, commitment, dedication, camaraderie and that’s our president’s ‘One Guyana’ vision for all of us; work together, play together but develop Guyana as one. So, enjoy your court.”

Victory Valley Royals is 0ne of the most dominant clubs in the country producing a number of star athletes such as Kobe Tappin. On behalf of the Valley Royals, young Clavel Thomas extended gratitude to the government and sponsor for the court.

Young men install hoop on basket as Minister Todd supervised.

“Victory Valley royals would like to thank everyone who participated a hand in building this court. We thank you all,” he said.

Aranco Services will be spending an additional $500,000 to install solar lights to render further support to the youths.