The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today received a courtesy call from His Excellency Mr. Evagoras Vryonides, Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Guyana.

Minister Todd and Ambassador Vryonides discussed several areas to advance cooperation of mutual interest to Guyana and Cyprus including agriculture, energy, and training.

Minister Todd receives courtesy call from Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Guyana

Minister Todd also informed of His Excellency President Irfaan Ali’s leadership of the CARICOM agri-food systems agenda and noted the importance of partnerships in agriculture particularly with the introduction of smart farming and other scientific and technological methods.

Guyana and Cyprus established formal diplomatic relations on May 11, 2011.

December 8, 2022

