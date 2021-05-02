Minister Walrond pledges to support domestic tourism

-at launch of bicycle rental service

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond on Saturday said her Ministry is committed to promoting domestic tourism, at the launch of the new Ride Along GY bicycle rental and tour service at the Carifesta Sports Complex.

Locals and foreigners alike would be able to access the new service, which was financed through a $1 million Green Tech Small Business Fund.

Minister Walrond said she is pleased that the initiative is a woman-owned and woman-driven business.

“When we move towards full remote reopening of international travel, the Ministry will also target visitors from the diaspora who wants to reconnect with your heritage and the experience, the transformational changes taking place in our country, and essential components of this tourism thrust.

This must be the type of activities and experiences visitors will have when they journey to the various destinations across Guyana.”

Meanwhile, CEO of the business, Ms. Cherry-Ann Greene said she is happy that she was able to realise her dream.

“I’m very excited. I’m thrilled actually. It’s been a rough journey from unemployment to the pandemic and to standing where I am right now. It’s been a pleasure.

It’s, I don’t know, words fail me, but it was indeed a quite an amazing journey. I had a lot of support from friends and family that got me to this point, many sleepless nights but here I am proudly standing.”

Ms. Greene expressed gratitude to the Government for the encouragement and support. She also said she hopes a bicycle lane can be constructed along the roadways.

This year the Government allocated $250 million to Small Business Development Fund, the largest allocation for small business development in Guyana to date. The Green Tech Small Business Fund is a component of this Fund.

The objective is to ensure small and micro enterprise receive the necessary incentives to strengthen their operations.