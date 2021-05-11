Ministers Croal, Dharamlall urge Region One residents to get vaccinated

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, have encouraged residents of Region One to get immunised against COVID-19.

The Ministers led outreaches to the Region at the weekend, during which they reminded residents of the dangers of the disease and urge them to do their parts to help Guyana achieve herd immunity.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal during the outreach.

During a meeting at the Santa Rosa Secondary School, Moruca sub-district, Minister Croal reiterated the importance of the vaccine.

“When we initially started the vaccination programme, we said that the fight against COVID-19 required three major elements which are wearing one’s mask, social distancing and regular handwashing practises.

Even beyond that, the long-term fight against Covid, proven, is that we all must get vaccinated. This is not something that is being implemented here alone in Guyana, it is a worldwide programme,” he said.

Minister Croal added that while it is not mandatory, taking the vaccine will allow the country to return to some form of normalcy.

“Things will not return to normal unless we as citizens put together our minds and souls and think about this throughout the process, because most of the resistance comes from the persons with religious beliefs and it is okay to have your religious beliefs, but we also have to be factual in terms of life.”

A section of the gathering during the engagement.

The Minister also said the rumours that taking the vaccines lead to Covid infection and death are not true and should be dismissed. He also called on village leaders to encourage persons to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, records have shown that there are no Covid positive cases in Kokerite and Kariako villages. As such, Minister Dharamlall praised the community for keeping their residents safe, and he urged them to get immunised to maintain their status.

The Minister pledged that a medical team would soon return to the villages to inform them of the benefits of the vaccine and put to rest any concerns about it. Following this, the Regional Democratic Council will partner with the respective Toshaos to conduct the vaccination programme.

As of May 10, the Region has reported 1,096 cases of Covid, 10 of which are in Manawarin.