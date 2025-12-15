Ministry Confirms Structural Safety of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Following Pavement Observations

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) wishes to inform the public that continuous monitoring of settlement observation points of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge has confirmed that no abnormal settlement has occurred in the bridge foundations. All monitoring data indicate that the bridge structure remains safe, stable, and fully reliable for public use.

Regarding the pavement undulations observed on the side span of the main bridge, technical investigations have determined that these irregularities are limited to localized surface flatness variations arising from the asphalt pavement construction process. Importantly, this condition affects only the pavement surface layer and does not compromise the structural integrity or load-bearing capacity of the bridge.

Additionally, the pavement undulation observed near the east approach bridge abutment has been attributed to the specific characteristics of this transition zone, where the road embankment fill interfaces with the concrete abutment structure. Differences in material properties between the sand fill and the concrete structure have resulted in varying settlement behavior, leading to a temporary elevation difference that manifests as pavement undulation. The contractor has been instructed to carry out remedial works shortly to restore a smooth and comfortable driving surface.

The Ministry of Public Works appreciates the vigilance and concern shown by members of the public and other stakeholders regarding this critical infrastructure. The Ministry remains fully committed to the professional and responsible management, monitoring, and maintenance of the bridge and its ancillary facilities, ensuring the highest standards of public safety and travel comfort.