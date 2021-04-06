Ministry expects smooth roll out of Sputnik V

−teams trained to administer vaccine

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says training on the administration of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has concluded and the roll out is expected to be smooth.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, he said training was completed with clinical staff, especially those mobile teams that would be operating throughout the various regions.

“There are some special arrangements that we had to put in place because these vaccines have to be stored at the particular temperature, and that is why we had to do extra training with the healthcare workers.

That training has been completed. So, we have trained teams to go to every region, and they will start rolling out that vaccine, as of today,” he said.

In an earlier press release, Minister Anthony had stated his appreciation for companies like Banks DIH, Sterling Products and Fernandes Enterprises, which have supported the Ministry’s efforts and provided cold storage for the vaccines.

“The private sector, through these companies have been on standby and continue to be on standby to lend support for the transportation and distribution logistics that vaccines require,” he said.

The Health Minister hopes that by the end of this week, more private sector employees, ages 40 years and older, are vaccinated. He said this can reduce hospitalisations significantly.

“We have seen in countries where they have high rates of immunisation that the cases have dropped, hospitalisations have dropped.

Our challenge, however, would be how fast we roll this out, and how quick people take the vaccines, and that is why we need to get everybody on board to make sure that they take the vaccines,” he explained.

Dr. Anthony said unfortunately, there has been an increase in hospitalisations in Guyana over the last few weeks. Currently, there are 14 persons in the ICU.

“A lot of this could be prevented. So, I really want to urge people, that if you have an opportunity to get your vaccines, please go and get your vaccine because it can protect you.”

The first 25,000 doses of an ordered 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine arrived in Guyana last Friday. The vaccines were purchased by the Government.

This followed several previous donations of vaccines from Barbados (3,000), China (20,000), India (80,000) and 24,000 through the COVAX facility.