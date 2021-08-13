Ministry of Health – Public Advisory
The Ministry of Health wishes to advise that any patient seeking care at any public health facility across the ten administrative regions, whether vaccinated or not, MUST be allowed to access health care.
Persons accompanying the patient must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to gain entry.
