Ministry of Health – Public Advisory

Staff Writer Staff WriterAugust 13, 2021

The Ministry of Health wishes to advise that any patient seeking care at any public health facility across the ten administrative regions, whether vaccinated or not, MUST be allowed to access health care.

Persons accompanying the patient must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to gain entry.

