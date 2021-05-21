Ministry of Home Affairs assists Linden athlete

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn and Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Thomas Jr., handed over a monetary donation, on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to Ms. Dashana Skeete, who has been accepted into the New Mexico Junior College (USA) on an athletic scholarship.

Ms. Skeete, a young Lindener, is Guyana’s female track champion over 400 and 200 meters. She has represented Guyana and won a gold medal in Chile and a bronze medal at CARIFTA athletics events.

The officials wished Ms. Skeete every success in both her athletic and academic pursuits.

Minster of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn and Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Thomas Jr. with Young Athlete Ms. Dashana Skeete.