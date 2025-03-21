Ministry of Human Services and Social Security advances digital transformation with new BRDMS software development

–Two-week Training Session Successfully Conducted for Ministry Staff

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is making significant strides towards full digitalisation with the development of an advanced new software platform, the Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System (BRDMS).

This initiative, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Synergy International Systems Inc., marks a transformative step in the ministry’s commitment to enhancing service delivery to the citizens of Guyana.

Honourable Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security

As part of this transition, the ministry has undertaken an intensive two-week training session for its staff members, covering key personnel from the three programmes within the ministry:

Programme One : Responsible for policy development and administration.

: Responsible for policy development and administration. Programme Two : Delivers essential social services, including old-age pensions, public assistance, domestic violence support, anti-trafficking initiatives, and the management of various care facilities under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

: Delivers essential social services, including old-age pensions, public assistance, domestic violence support, anti-trafficking initiatives, and the management of various care facilities under the ministry’s jurisdiction. Programme Three: Focused on the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA).

The final session of the training was held on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where the Honourable Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, delivered the keynote address.

The purpose of the training was to equip staff with the skills needed to navigate the new BRDMS software and prepare them for its full implementation later this year.

Minister Persaud highlighted the transformative potential of the BRDMS in enhancing the ministry’s ability to serve the public. She emphasised that this digital platform represents a critical shift from a paper-based system to a fully digitalised environment, aligning with the broader goal of integrating technology into everyday life.

“The BRDMS should be utilised meaningfully, and purposefully and it is really transitioning us from a paper-based system to an entirely digital system. This is a significant thing and should not be looked at lightly because it is integrating the services of our ministry into the social security nets of society,” Minister Persaud explained.

Once operational, it will streamline application processes, shorten response times, and ensure the security of applicants’ information.

“We look at it [BRDMS] as an anti-poverty mapping. It finds persons across our country and provides services to them in such a way that they will feel that the service delivery is not an exercise in futility or frustration,” the minister stated.

The minister also underscored that the BRDMS would significantly improve the accessibility of social services, ensuring that no individual falls through the cracks. With the recently passed Data Protection Act, the privacy and security of all data entered into the system will be guaranteed, fostering trust and transparency in the ministry’s operations.

Additionally, Lorena Salazar, Country Representative of the IDB, applauded the initiative as an essential move toward building a more robust and efficient digital social security system in Guyana.

“This is not just implementing a new system but laying the foundation for a more responsive and effective way of delivering services for the people of Guyana,” Salazar noted.

Meanwhile, Hayk Vardanyan, the representative from Synergy International Systems, explained the technical aspects of the BRDMS, detailing the ongoing process of migrating the ministry’s vast data onto the new system.

He noted that once fully operational, the BRDMS would support over 50 social services provided by the ministry. Importantly, the new system will shift the focus from an individual-based model of service delivery to a household-centric approach, ensuring a more comprehensive and efficient allocation of resources.

The system will enable the tracking of individual information and link beneficiaries to the appropriate services based on their needs.

“The ministry is shifting from an individual-based social service delivery to a household-based concept. So, in the BRDMS platform, everything will go around the household. Once the household is registered under the social registry, we can link the members of this household and make them a beneficiary of any social service by the ministry,” Vardanyan explained to the room.

With the implementation of the BRDMS, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is poised to usher in a new era of streamlined, secure, and accessible public service delivery, setting a powerful example for digital transformation across the region.

