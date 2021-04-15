Ministry of Public Works Traffic Advisory

Please be advised that commencing from this evening at 21:00hrs, the Ministry of Public Works through the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited will be mobilizing to commence works on the Sheriff/Mandela Expansion Project, after curfew.

This means that sections of the road will be closed to traffic to facilitate the upgrade works, and reopen by 06:00hrs on a daily basis.

The following areas are expected to be closed from this evening:

Sheriff Street- Durey Lane (Cummings Canal) heading North

Sheriff Street between Lamaha Bridge to Duncan Street

Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School

The Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill had announced during his last site visit that works will be ongoing after the curfew commences, at 22:30hrs (10:30pm), to ensure the project is completed in a timely manner.

These efforts are also geared towards limiting traffic congestion.

Required signs and lighting will be erected. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and kindly ask that alternative routes be utilized in the interim for those required and authorized to travel during the curfew hours.

For more information, please contact Sinohydro on 623-1430 or 503-0410 or email: sheriffmandela@gmail.com