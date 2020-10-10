Ministry receives laboratory supplies from Chinese Embassy, community

— valued approximately $17.2 million

The Ministry of Health today received a quantity of laboratory diagnostic supplies from the Association of Chinese Enterprise in Guyana (ACEG) and the Chinese Community in Guyana valued approximately $17.2 million to enhance its testing services in the battle against COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony receives the donation from Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Cui Jianchun as other representatives look on.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony received the equipment from Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency Cui Jianchun at a simple ceremony at his Brickdam Office.

Minister Anthony said the supplies will greatly assist Guyana in the fight against COVID-19 and expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador and the groups for the donation.

The donation comprised a Nucleic Acid Extraction System and Viral Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits.

The Health Minister said the machine will help to automate the process of extracting the coronavirus from the sample to help amplify it, so that the tests could be processed faster.

“We estimate that once the machine is up and running that the processing time would be reduced to about two hours, so that we would be able to do at least 96 samples within two to three hours and that would be a remarkable achievement,” Minister Anthony said.

As a result, this will lead to the more tests within an eight-hour shift.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Cui said the Chinese community will continue to work with Guyana in the fight against the disease.

“I think that it is really, really important for the Guyanese people to fight against COVID-19. We think that if we work together … we could win the final victory,” the Ambassador said.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Cui Jianchun and outgoing Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Ms. Coletta Adams sign certificates acknowledging receipt and hand-over of the donation.

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Malcolm Watkins also conveyed his appreciation for the donation, noting that it was timely.

Minister Anthony also noted that Guyana welcomed the latest batch of the Chinese Medical Brigade last week. He lauded the continued partnership between Guyana and China in the medical field, while adding that this latest cohort will help to augment services in hospitals across the country.

To date, the Ministry has received quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, computers, LIFEPAK monitor/defibrillator machines, biosafety bags, tablets and several other medical supplies and equipment in the battle against COVID-19 from the Government of India, PAHO/WHO and other partners in the battle against the disease.