Ministry signs $1.2B contract to rebuild Lusignan Prison

Staff Writer Staff WriterJune 16, 2021

The Ministry of Home Affairs, today, signed contracts to an estimated $1.2B GYD for the reconstruction of the Lusignan Prison Lots 1-3 Guyana Prison Service Region No. 4.

Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Robeson Benn said that the signing ceremony will aid in the successful rehabilitation and education of offenders, and enhance the prison system so as to ensure offenders are not a risk to public security and safety.

The contract awardees are Mohamed Enterprise, M&P Investment in joint venture Construtora Cobra Eireli, and Nabi Construction Inc.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry was Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas.

