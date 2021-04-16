Ministry to assist five Sophia families affected by fire

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) will be offering varied assistance to five families that were displaced by a fire that ravaged several buildings in Sophia on April 14, 2021.

Regrettably, 74-year-old Vanci Hodge lost her life.

Hon Dr. Vindhya Persaud extended her condolences to Ms Hodge’s family for their loss. She also revealed the Ministry has already reached out to the husband, Leon James, with a commitment to contribute to the funeral expenses, and assist with the repairs to his scorched home.

In an invited comment Mr James stated that he was “grateful for the help.”

The Ministry will also be providing accommodations to two families, including rent, as they seek to rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, the special needs of the seven children affected will also be provided by the Ministry. According to Hon Persaud, losing one’s home to fire is a devastating and traumatic ordeal, adding that during this period the victims need emotional and financial support. “So, I am encouraging members of the public to lend support anyway they can.”