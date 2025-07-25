Ministry of Heath advances emergency care with training of 15 doctors

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Northwell Emergency Medicine specialists and Local Emergency Medicine Specialists, recently concluded a Basic Emergency Medicine training in Berbice.

Fifteen doctors who work in that region benefitted from the training.

This initiative aims to strengthen emergency response and patient care by equipping healthcare workers and first responders with essential skills in trauma management, resuscitation, and urgent care protocols.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony presents a certificate to one of the participants

The participants were engaged in five days of rigorous in-person lectures and practical training, delivered by emergency medicine specialists from Northwell and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

It will prepare doctors in the Accident and Emergency Department to be equipped with the basic skills to provide standard emergency care.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the training forms part of its nationwide strategy to modernise healthcare and ensure that no region is left behind where life-saving interventions are involved.

Similar sessions are expected to reach all regions where regional hospitals are present.