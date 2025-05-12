‘Misinformation poses threat to crime, national security’ – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has warned against sharing misinformation, noting that it can potentially undermine police investigations, provoke public panic, and even endanger lives.

The head of state said it has become increasingly clear in recent years that misinformation can erode public trust, destabilise institutions, and inflame social tensions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks at the opening of the 39th Annual General Meeting and the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) Conference

He called for greater vigilance and enhanced capacity within the media, law enforcement, and communities to identify, counter, and correct false information.

“We have to understand that information sharing, the speed of that sharing, the factual basis of that sharing, is now a critical part of your work,” the president said while addressing the opening of the 39th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP), at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday.

He highlighted the dangers that can be caused by false narratives, whether spread deliberately or through carelessness.

President Ali called on the ACCP to prioritise the development of a comprehensive communication strategy to address security and policing challenges across the Caribbean.

“We are lacking greatly in a communication strategy because we have not invested. We have not seen this as a priority. We have not put systems in place because this was never looked at as a main aspect of our work,” President Ali stated.

He added, “Today, you have seen how important effective communication is, and you ought to address this at this conference. How do we develop a regional information communication system for security architecture that comprehensively deals with this threat?”

President Ali said those who deliberately spread misinformation for personal or political gain must be held accountable.

“Without trust, without a shared belief in the truth, we cannot build a safe and secure society that our people deserve,” the Guyanese leader emphasised.

He commended the efforts of police officers across the region, which he said are often undertaken with limited resources and insufficient recognition.

“Yet too often, their good work goes unnoticed. A successful operation will barely make the news, but the moment there is a mistake, or worse, a failure, we are quick to criticise and slow to support. This must change,” he said.

President Ali also reiterated the need to foster a culture that uplifts, supports, and equips law enforcement institutions rather than anticipating their failure.

“We must demand accountability because no institution is above scrutiny, he emphasised.

"But we must also offer respect, encouragement and resources to those who risk their lives to keep us safe."

