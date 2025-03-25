MLGRD Responds to misleading ‘Village Voice’ article

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development wishes to categorically reject a notion published by the Village Voice media outlet which claims that the ministry has “refused” to pay individuals who participated in the Mashramani competitions on its behalf.

This allegation has no basis in truth and appears to be deliberately geared towards maligning the ministry’s record of treating persons fairly and justly.

A significant portion of the revellers and others who supported the ministry’s entry have already been paid, and the remainder of persons are currently receiving payment.

It is quite distasteful that Village Voice would brazenly move to publish such scandalous information without affording the ministry a response, as required by proper journalism.

Nonetheless, the ministry expresses its heartfelt thanks to those who played a critical role in bringing the vision of the ministry’s band to life and reiterates its support and gratitude for these hardworking Guyanese.

As is customary, Minister Parag joined the revelers of her ministry’s Mashramani float from start to finish

