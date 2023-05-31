Mocha Police Station, IT training complex 40 per cent completed

Construction of the Mocha Police Station and the Grove Information Technology (IT) training complex, are 40 per cent completed.

Ministry of Home Affairs’ Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas made the disclosure, as she inspected the works on Wednesday.

The ground floor columns and walls of the police station, which costs some $82 million are already completed.

Additionally, the stairs have been cast, while the contractor is currently waiting to cast the first-floor columns, beams, and slab.

The station will aid in extra security for residents in the community as well as help to build stronger community and police relations.

Police officers will also have a spacious working environment to carry out their duties in a professional manner.

Meanwhile, the $100 million IT training centre, which is being built in the Grove Police Station compound is moving apace and is 40 per cent complete to date.

Construction of the IT training centre at Grove

According to the ministry, IT plays a crucial role in the development of the modernisation of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Ranks will be able to navigate around the technological world and be up-to-date with developments. Information technology training will also help the police to implement better strategies to deal with crime.

The training centre will benefit the police ranks, and will also be used by members of the public, with them being provided with basic information and communications technology (ICT) training.

