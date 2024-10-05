Mocha residents register for WIIN, BIT, GOAL programmes

Scores of residents from the Mocha Arcadia community on the East Bank of Demerara registered for various skills training programmes offered by the government during a youth outreach event on Saturday.

Individuals registered for training through the Women Innovation Investment Network (WIIN) programme, administered by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and the Guyana Online Learning Academy (GOAL).

Minister Sonya Parag engaging participants at the event Registration with attendees for the GOAL Scholarship Alicia Bobb a recent graduate of the GOAL Scholarship programme with a Bachelors in international business.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, spearheaded the activity held at the Mocha Arcadia Primary School.

She explained that the training programmes are tailored to meet the needs of various individuals in the community, encompassing a wide range of areas from technical skills to soft skills and academic qualifications.

“It is for persons who believe that they can achieve another technical skill or academic qualification. Presently, the country has a lot of technical skill jobs openings and we want to give the youths an opportunity to earn and contribute at the same time,” she said.

In light of the massive development currently underway in Guyana, there is a growing need for various skills to meet the demands of the labour market, ensuring that the workforce is adequately equipped to seize the abundant opportunities available.

According to Minister Parag, “While we have a number of trainings through these programmes, we need to be able to get the persons [enrolling] in these programmes so that the communities can benefit.”

Thousands of Guyanese are participating in technical training through these programmes. Importantly, women are seizing opportunities by enrolling in traditionally male-dominated fields, such as heavy-duty equipment operation, plumbing, and electrical installation.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Alicia Bobb, one of the participants, who recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in International Business through a GOAL scholarship.

Bobb, who was a school dropout, said her journey was challenging, but she persevered and is now pleased with her accomplishment.

She was able to register for second Bachelor’s programme through GOAL, this time in Social Work which she hopes to use it to empower other young women in her community to reach their goals.

