Modern pathology lab to be launched in November – Dr. Ramsammy

As Guyana continues to undergo massive transformation in the health sector, the government will be launching a modern pathology laboratory in November, to reduce the waiting time for certain diagnoses.

The laboratory is collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Mount Sinai Health System.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy made the disclosure during a recent episode of ‘The Guyana Dialogue.’

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy

“This will have equipment that we procured at about close to US $3 million and fully automated pathology labs, that will allow us to prepare all of our specimens right here in Guyana. We don’t have to send them anywhere and will allow us to access the expertise of pathologists around the world,” Dr. Ramsammy disclosed.

To complement this, four health personnel will be sent for training in pathology at Mount Sinai shortly, the health advisor stated.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) offers pathology services. However, samples are usually sent overseas for testing which can result in a long waiting time to get back results.

The lab will significantly reduce the waiting time for diagnoses and according to Dr. Ramsammy, it will also fill the gap in human resources using technology to access expertise from abroad.

“They would be able to view the specimens and view slides, view tissues using the remote technology that we have introduced. And so, some of the constraints of not having people physically here are overcome by using technology,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the government is collaborating with Mount Sinai and Hess Corporation to transform Guyana’s healthcare into a world-class service that is second to none and will ensure accessibility and affordability for citizens locally and across the Caribbean region.

