MOH making vaccine drive-through sites more reachable

−over 100 vaccinated at Clonbrook site

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony is pleased with the turnout at the K&K Service Station at Clonbrook on Saturday, where the Region Four Health Services hosted another COVID-19 vaccination drive-through exercise.

The event started at 9:00am and was held until 3:00pm. Approximately 100 persons, both drivers and pedestrians took the opportunity to get their first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health workers administering Saturday’s drive-through exercise

“I think it is good that we are able to come out to the different areas. In this case we are at KK Gas Station… It was, I would say a very successful exercise because we were able to get more than 100 persons coming out and we will keep trying because this is another location in Region Four.”

Minister Anthony said though the numbers weren’t as high as he would have hoped, he is pleased that another vaccination site has been made available for future exercises for persons along the East Coast. He said the Government is trying to not only simplify the vaccination process, but also make sites more reachable.

“We are giving people opportunities from this part of the Region to get their vaccines so hopefully people would, you know, utilise the opportunity and come out and get their vaccines. We are trying to make it more accessible, more convenient for them.”

Approximately three weeks ago, the Ministry started its drive-through vaccination initiative. The first event was held in Georgetown and it has since been taken to other regions. To date, the public has responded positively and has praised the Ministry for making it more convenient for them and their loved ones to get vaccinated.

The vaccines administered on Saturday were the first and second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca, the second dose of Sinopharm and the first dose of Sputnik V.

The Region Four Health Services will host another vaccination drive-through exercise tomorrow at the Trans Pacific Motor Spares and Auto Sales at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara. The exercise would be held from 9:00am to 3:00pm.