Mon Repos, Parika markets slated for completion this year

Vendors of the Parika and Mon Repos markets stand to benefit from an increased customer base, as well as more security, as those markets are slated for completion this year.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the Parika market prior to construction to assess vendors’ needs.

This was revealed by the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry this week.

The Mon Repos market, which has seen an investment of over $619 million allocated towards its upgrade thus far, is in its third phase of construction. The wooden stalls have been removed, and an 18,000 square foot, pre-fabricated, multi-level building has been erected in its place.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the Parika market prior to construction to assess vendors’ needs.

Displaced vendors have since been allotted their 4 x 5 ft stalls within the structure.

In November, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, stated that the completed, steel-based structure for the market will accommodate some 490 stall holders, eliminating roadside vending and easing the flow of traffic in the area.

The steel and concrete structure for the Mon Repos market was constructed in November 2022

Meanwhile, the Parika market enhancement initiative, which has seen investment of over $30 million, is seeing infrastructural development to the facility, as well as the addition of a canopy walkway, among other upgrades.

The reconstruction of the markets is part of a broader initiative to improve and modernise the conditions of markets across the country, while encouraging business for vendors.

The steel and concrete structure for the Mon Repos market was constructed in November 2022

At the same time, the project will aid in the improved health and sanitation, as well as beautification, of the surrounding environs, creating a more pleasant experience for shoppers, and serving as potential opportunities for increased tourism.

The upgraded facilities are projected to encourage development, enhance real estate value, and bring revenue back to the areas in which they are located.

The increased revenue expected from the increase in consumption that the enhanced facilities will bring, will also have a trickle-down effect, benefitting farmers and small-scale suppliers in rural communities.

With Guyana’s development progressing rapidly, similar infrastructural enhancement is taking place countrywide.

The PPP/C Government intends to ensure that all Guyanese in and out of the country reap the benefits of the country’s infrastructural and economic development.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

