MOPW Urban Roads and Drainage programme ongoing

Members of the public are hereby notified that the Ministry of Public Works -Urban Roads and Drainage Programme is still ongoing in communities in the city, to ensure clean and environmentally friendly spaces, but most importantly for flood mitigation.

Some of the works being carried out are the rehabilitation of roads, clearing, and desilting of drains, and clearing of debris and encumbrances on the parapets.

The Ministry notes residents of one community “fuming over lack of consultation on community works,” as reported in a daily newspaper, and makes clear that it is never the intention of the ministry to not engage with residents.

Only recently, the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, reiterated a call to contractors who are undertaking works on behalf of the Ministry to engage residents in the communities they are working in.

“Don’t go into communities and start work and don’t talk to the people,” … “We introduce the contractor to the community, but you are there in the community every day, so continue to engage.”

“I want us to be able to do better in terms of our community engagements, and while I am speaking to you here, I am going to use this occasion through the media to get the message to all contractors that are executing works on behalf of the Government of Guyana, engage the communities, we are not there to pick a fight, we are there to bring development, we are not there to interrupt people’s lives, we are there to bring improvement and benefits,” Minister Edghill had stated.

The Minister hopes that every citizen in this current progressive environment, whose community’s development is significant to them, will understand the need for temporary discomfort, to allow a process that will result in long-term development.

“It takes a partnership, development of communities takes partnership, it includes all of us, and we have to endure the temporary disruption and discomfort if we really are looking to fix these current issues of flooding and traffic congestion.”

The Minister has also appealed to citizens to desist from disposing of their Christmas garbage on the parapets, as these, falling back into the drains contribute to further flooding, as well as polluting the environment and making it unhygienic.

As stated in President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s New Year message, and has been in practice throughout this year, during the various national clean-up operations, the PPP/C administration will continue to lead the national charge to promote environmental health across the country and to restore national pride.

