More Berbicians undergoing BIT technical programmes

An increasing number of Berbicians are currently being trained in various skill programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to providing Guyanese with enhanced job opportunities.

The programmes offered include welding and fabrication, information technology, agro-processing, motor mechanics, cosmetology, A/C repairs and refrigeration, electrical installation, and other skills.

Some of the trainees undergoing the information technology programme

During an inspection of the programmes in Region Six on Monday, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton praised the participants for taking advantage of these opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

“We will do everything to make sure that you are successful. All you have to do is show up. You have to be focused, multi-skilled and multitalented. No one skill will take you through this life. You have to be able to diversify your skillset. That is how you will survive as a businessperson,” Minister Hamilton told the trainees.

These programmes are aimed at enhancing the participants’ skill sets, making them more marketable in today’s economy. Trainees receive a stipend during the course and an accredited certificate upon completion.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton interacting with some of the participants

Technical and vocational training programmes like these are being implemented across Guyana, especially in areas with high demand, to strengthen the country’s human resource capacity

Following a graduation ceremony in August, 292 Berbicians became certified Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators. This programme was conducted through a partnership between the Ministry of Finance’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and BIT.

Since August 2020, over 12,000 people nationwide have been certified in various skill training programmes.

