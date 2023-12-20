More children in Region Eight receive early Christmas presents

More children residing in remote villages nestled in the North Pakaraimas, Region Eight received early Christmas gifts as part of the government’s annual toy distribution drive.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, continued with the toy distribution drive on Sunday last, after providing several children at Itabac and Kanapang with early Christmas gifts on Saturday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai with children of Arasawa

The teams were split into two to cover more areas, with Minister Sukhai leading the distribution at Arasawa and Kurukaburu, while the ministry’s Project Coordinator, Besham Ramsaywack, led the distribution at Kamana, Waipa, Sandhill, and Kaibarupai.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) was a part of the team and observed children who were eager and happy to receive their early Christmas presents.

The annual initiative by the government underscores the spirit of giving and emphasises the importance of ensuring that no child is left without the joy of receiving a gift.

Government ministers are deployed to numerous villages throughout Guyana, continuing the toy distribution drive — a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to the well-being of the nation’s children.

Children of Kaibarupai posing with their Christmas gifts Project Coordinator, Besham Ramsaywack led the distribution exercise at Kamana

